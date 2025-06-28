Robot Chicken Trailer Drops First Look at the Adult Swim Show’s Comeback

Robot Chicken is coming back to screens with a new entry three years after the seemingly final season of the stop-motion animated series came to an end with Adult Swim, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with a new trailer for its comeback special. Robot Chicken has quite a lot to celebrate as it has been 20 years since the animated series first made its debut with Adult Swim. It’s been such a hit for Adult Swim over the years that its since gone on for multiple seasons and specials in the many years since.

As part of the celebration for Robot Chicken‘s 20th anniversary, Robot Chicken is returning for a brand new special dubbed Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special. This new special will be officially making its debut with Adult Swim on July 20th, and teases some of the Warner Bros. Discovery shows getting a hilarious new spin that only this kooky show can provide. You can check out the first look at what to expect from the new special below with a new trailer as released by Adult Swim.

What Is Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special?

Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special will be making its debut with Adult Swim on July 20th, and will then be available for streaming with Max the next day. Adult Swim teases the new special will feature “the hapless Robot Chicken Nerd as he seeks self-discovery America’s way: going on reality shows! Will he find a 90 Day Fiancé – or end up Shark Week chum?” as it takes on many of the shows within the wider Warner Bros. Discovery library. If you wanted to go back and check out the 11 seasons of the animated series released thus far, you can now find it all streaming with Max. But it’s yet to be revealed whether or not this means the franchise is returning as a whole.

“20 years ago, we set out to make the kind of funny and unexpected show that we’d want to watch. And somehow, we’re still here, making sketch comedy with toys and making each other laugh,” Robot Chicken series creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich stated in an official statement back when the special was first announced. “As always, the fans are the true wind beneath our wings, and this new special is going to soar really high. And then maybe from that height, poop on your head. But we all know that’s good luck, so consider this payback for your support.”

Is Robot Chicken Coming Back With New Episodes?

As for whether or not Robot Chicken is going to make a full comeback with new episodes, series co-creator Seth Green seemed to unfortunately shoot down the idea in a recent interview, “I can say with a bit of certainty that I don’t think we’ll ever do a whole season of ‘Robot Chicken.’ I don’t think we’ll ever do another 20 quarter-hour episodes,” Green stated about a potential Season 12. “What I do expect we’ll do is continue to make half-hour specials that are dedicated to a specific property.”

“I look at what ‘South Park’ has done with their specials,” Green continued when mentioning that Robot Chicken could continue with these types of new specials instead of a full season. “Those have been really effective, and each individual special has made money for the parent company and promotion for its streaming platform. I think that’s where we’re going to start to fit in.” So it seems like Robot Chicken fans should check out this special if there’s going to be any hope of seeing more.