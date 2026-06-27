Cartoon Network & Adult Swim’s Biggest Hits to Return With Massive Crossover Specials (First Look Revealed)

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network‘s biggest hits of the past are making their returns with two major crossover specials now in the works with a surprising core at the center of it all. Cartoon Network took the stage during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year to share the first look at many of the new projects they now have in the works for the near future, but also revealed that they have some big plans to help celebrate the 35th anniversary of the long running studio in the coming year too.

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Robot Chicken is set to return for two major animated specials in the near future. The first is slated for a debut later this Summer, and will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Adult Swim’s original debut. This special will be highlighting the many original shows from the block introduced over the years in Robot Chicken‘s hilarious stop-motion style and voice, and this will be followed up with one all about Cartoon Network coming next year. Check out the first look at both below.

Robot Chicken Adult Swim Crossover Special First Look Revealed

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Sunday, August 30th, and then will be made available for streaming with HBO Max the next day. This special will be commemorating the 25th anniversary of the adult animation programming block, and will be bringing back many of the classic (and not-so classic) shows from the block’s history for this stop-motion animated crossover event. There even seem to be deep cuts like Assy McGee, Eagleheart, Black Jesus and more.

This means that this crossover special isn’t just limited to the animated shows, either, with the likes of Saul of the Mole Men even seen in this first look. The synopsis for the crossover special teases that all of these Adult Swim characters are gathered on a cruise ship that’s suddenly facing disaster, and that’s bound to lead to some fun shenanigans with characters from Smiling Friends, Morel Orel, and many other favorites that Adult Swim fans can’t wait to see again. But that’s not all Robot Chicken has on the way.

Robot Chicken Cartoon Network Crossover Special First Look Revealed

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Robot Chicken has also announced a new crossover special for Cartoon Network now scheduled for a release sometime next year, but further details have yet to be revealed as of the time of this initial announcement. It’s going to be launching in 2027 to mark the 35th anniversary of Cartoon Network overall, but the first look at the crossover event teases new returns from long dead franchises like Johnny Bravo, Codename: Kids Next Door, Courage the Cowardly Dog and likely much more packed in.

Although Robot Chicken as a full TV series has ended, series co-creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich previously explained to ComicBook that these new specials are likely going to be the future of the franchise moving forward, “It really comes down to the way that streaming has evolved and how all these companies have merged together. Making half-hour specials works better in terms of getting all our ideas out there and getting all these companies behind it.” So fans can hope to likely see even more in the future.

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