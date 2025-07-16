Robot Chicken Creators Address Major Changes to The Adult Swim Series in The Future (Exclusive)

Robot Chicken has become an institution for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim at this point in time. First premiering in 2005, the stop-motion surreal series has garnered eleven seasons and many specials that routinely make fun of hot topic issues in the entertainment world, while also dredging up serious nostalgia along the way. To help in celebrating the show’s twentieth anniversary, the creators of the fan-favorite series, Matthew Senreich and Seth Green talked all things Robot Chicken and were more than happy to address the recent major changes to the franchise.

In chatting with Robot Chicken co-creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, the former took the charge in explaining why the Adult Swim series has moved more into a focus on specials versus full seasons, “It really comes down to the way that streaming has evolved and how all these companies have merged together. Making half-hour specials works better in terms of getting all our ideas out there and getting all these companies behind it. The original seasonal approach was built more for an advertising model for many of these companies that aren’t in the same place as they once were.”

Robot Guy Fieri

In the past, Robot Chicken has managed to have quite a few famous celebrities play themselves on the show, or take on new roles from pop culture’s past. For The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special, Seth and Matt were hoping to get Guy Fieri to be a part of the collaboration. Not only were they successful in adding Fieri to the latest special, but the Food Network superstar added quite a bit to his skits that made the cut.

“The Guy sketch was written and we were thinking about a lot of different directions for it.” Green explained, “Then we were like ‘man, what if we get him?’ You think about which of any of these stars to approach because sometimes it can be less funny if you actually get them! We wanted a very traditional ‘Guy Fieri’ so the sketch was his character in a hilarious situation. We talked about what we knew about him and how to make it funny, so when we got him, we were thrilled. He was SO f’ing good.”

Senrich also discussed getting Guy Fieri to add his voice to the recent Adult Swim special, “He just really leaned into it and that was part of the joy of it. He saw it, he loved it, and he thought about how to make it better. We saw his work and we just wanted to stand up and clap afterward.”

As for the future of Robot Chicken, Green and Senrich assured us that they definitely had more ideas that they are looking to bring to Adult Swim, “Yes, there is an absurd amount of things we are looking to do. There’s a lot of heavy lifting between us going ‘oh you know what would be great’ and us announcing what we’re currently working on.”

