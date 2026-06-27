Cartoon Network to Celebrate Its Biggest Classics With New Special Series Coming Soon

Cartoon Network is going all out for its 35th anniversary with a cool new series helping to look back on some of its biggest classics. 2027 is set to be a huge year for Cartoon Network as it’s going to officially celebrate the channel’s 35th anniversary, and thankfully there are some equally as huge plans to help commemorate the occasion. During Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026, the channel helped to outline some of the future works they now have planned to dig into the vault and really show off its long history.

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Cartoon Network and Adult Swim have announced that they will be releasing a special five part documentary series outlining the long history of Cartoon Network. Scheduled for a release sometime next year, this new special is going to use archival footage, interviews with some of its biggest artists and creators, and more to help celebrate the 35th anniversary of the channel in style. The first look at this documentary series has been revealed to and is likely the background we’ll see in some of the new interviews. Check it out below.

Cartoon Network 35th Anniversary Documentary Series Announced

Courtesy of Adult Swim

There’s currently no concrete release date for the new documentary series just yet, but it will be releasing with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim sometime in 2027. It’s set to dive into the many eras of the channel over its 35 year long history thus far with insights from those who helped to bring it all to life in the first place. “Cartoon Network started with a library of cartoons but quickly became something much bigger: a cultural force and an object lesson in what courage and originality can mean,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said about the new series.

“The only question that this documentary doesn’t answer is the most essential one the tagline that helped define the brand from the beginning: You with us?” Ouweleen continued. With Cartoon Network (and subsequently Adult Swim) marking this major point in its history, it’s a great move to help celebrate how much it’s all changed the world of animation. With the channel facing an uncertain future with the upcoming Paramount and Warner Bros. merger, this could be a bittersweet send off to a golden era.

What’s Next for Cartoon Network’s 35th Anniversary?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

This is far from the only major celebration Cartoon Network and Adult Swim have planned for the anniversary, however. It was also revealed during Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 that Robot Chicken is also set to return for two new specials highlighting both brands. The first is a new crossover special planned for Adult Swim to celebrate its own 25th anniversary coming later this Summer, and the second will be a new crossover launching next year for Cartoon Network’s many shows and characters.

It’s been an interesting couple of years as Cartoon Network reaches this milestone as we’ve seen many classic projects making their returns with new reboots, sequels, spinoffs and more. Even more of these projects have announced that they will be returning in the future, and will be releasing across various platforms such as Prime Video. So while Cartoon Network seems to be changing, at least its shows are finding ways to continue on.

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