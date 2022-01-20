Roku’s First Adult Animated Series Doomlands Announces Premiere Date

A premiere date has been set for Doomlands, the first adult animated series to debut on Roku. The animated show is the brainchild of Josh O’Keefe and began as a university film project. It was later adapted into a crowdfunded pilot on Kickstarter and then developed by Josh Bowen and Look Mom! Productions. Premiering on January 28th, Doomlands looks at the life of the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender Lhandi as they sling beers across a hellish wasteland in their mobile pub dubbed The Oasis. Facing ruthless desert gangs, memory-stealingcreeps, and even mean bathroom graffiti, all this crew’s got to do to survive is not kill each other.

“Doomlands is a post-apocalyptic animated comedy soaked in dust, beer and blood. It’s an homage to Ozploitation and Sci-Fi cinema, and after many years in development, I’m so stoked forit to debut on The Roku Channel,” creator Josh O’Keefe said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Doomlandsis Mad Max meets Cheers in the Mos Eisley Cantina, which is a major part of what originally attracted us to the concept,” executive producer and managing director of Look Mom! Productions Josh Bowen continued. “This project was produced almost entirely throughout the pandemic. In fact, Josh literally produced this show from my mom’s basementwith the help of her home cooked meals. The final product is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our team, and we’re so excited that it’s now a Roku Original.”

“I believe Josh O’Keefe is well on his way to becoming a household name in animation,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. “What he’s created with Doomlands is clever, laugh out loud funny, and indisputably wild, all while grounding the show in excellent characters. We feel so lucky to be the home to his brilliance.”

Some of Look Mom! Productions’ previous content includes Adult Swim Canada’s Night Sweats, VRV’s (USA) Bigfoot, and Gary and His Demons for Mondo Channel onVRV (USA), CBC Gem (Canada), Comedy Central (UK), and ABC Comedy (Australia).

Doomlands stars Mark Little as Danny Doom and Kayla Lorette as Lhandi. It’s written by Josh O’Keefe, Roger Bainbridge, Brandon Hackett, Kayla Lorette, and Mark Little. Lee Porter and Josh O’Keefe serve as co-showrunners. The series premieres January 28th on The Roku Channel and is available to stream for free.