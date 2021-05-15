Rugrats Releases Two New Tommy Pickles Shorts Ahead of Revival's Series Premiere on Paramount+

Hold onto your shorts — or your diapers! Tommy Pickles is back in two all-new Rugrats shorts, now streaming before the babies return in the CG-animated revival premiering May 27 on Paramount+. The streaming service will release a total of four shorts from the Paramount+ Original Series: three "modern reimaginings" that recreate scenes from the classic '90s Nicktoon but with new endings, and a fourth, "Night Howl," featuring Tommy and his dog Spike in an original story created for the new Rugrats. "Night Howl" and "Tommy's Ball" are streaming now on YouTube and will be followed by "The Slide" and "The Lamp," classic scenes featuring Chucky and Angelica.

The first short, "Tommy's Ball," recreates a scene from the 1991 first season Rugrats episode "Barbecue Story." When Angelica (Cheryl Chase) kicks a new ball over the fence, Tommy Pickles (E.G. Daily), Chuckie Finster (Nancy Cartwright), Susie Carmichael (Cree Summer), and Phil and Lil DeVille (Kath Soucie) must do "what a baby's gotta do" to get it back.

In the second short, the original "Night Howl," Tommy's dog Spike wakes him up at "night-night time" for a secret outing to see the full moon.

All four shorts will be available to watch on Paramount+ and the Paramount+ YouTube channel beginning on May 28, one day after Rugrats premieres on the streaming service. Other animated Nickelodeon exclusives on Paramount+ include the CG-animated SpongeBob SquarePants prequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy.

"Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience," Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, previously said in a statement. "Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again."

"This brand-new CG take on the franchise is packed with all-new stories and adventures for the babies and pairs original voice cast members with an all-star roster of brand-new talent," added Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool and Executive Producer, "making it the perfect combination for the original Nick generation and today's kids."

Streaming May 27th, only on Paramount+, a reimagining of the classic '90s hit, the brand-new series features rich and colorful CG-animation and follows Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.

Don't have Paramount+ yet? You can sign up for the service here, which includes the streaming home of other classic Nickeldeon shows as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery and The Stand.