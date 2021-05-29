Rugrats Star Cree Summer Celebrates 20 Years Of Susie Carmichael

Rugrats is back on Paramount+ and Cree Summer is in the mood to celebrate. The beloved actress talked about her time as the character in a brand new Twitter post. The Susie Carmichael actress has been a number of memorable characters over the course of her voice acting career. But, Susie holds a very special place for 90s kids. She provided a fun foil for Angelica’s terrifying energy. So, it only makes sense that people would be lining up online to celebrate her as the reboot gets off the ground. Now, the attention hasn’t been all positive. There has been a ton of digital ink spilled arguing about the merits of the new art style. CGI is practically a battlefield unto itself. However, Summer is still excited to voice Susie again and introduce another generation of young viewers to the babies’ most ardent defender. See what she had to say down below:

This Lil Lady And I Have Been Together over 20 Years … Now That’s LOVE 💜💛@paramountplus @NickAnimation #Rugrats pic.twitter.com/HIVCOIEA2S — Cree Summer (@IAmCreeSummer) May 28, 2021

"This brand-new CG take on the franchise is packed with all-new stories and adventures for the babies and pairs original voice cast members with an all-star roster of brand-new talent," Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool and Executive Producer said, "making it the perfect combination for the original Nick generation and today’s kids."

