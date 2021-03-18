Rugrats Revival on Paramount+ Reveals Voice Cast for Grown-ups

✖

Last month came word from ViacomCBS that they were officially reviving the fan favorite animated series Rugrats for the Paramount+ streaming service and though the original voice cast for the babies in the hit 90s cartoon are all set to reprise their roles their parents will sound a little difference. Nickelodeon confirmed today that joining the cast of the original will be Ashley Rae Spillers (Vice Principals) and Tommy Dewey (The Mindy Project), as Tommy’s parents; Tony Hale (Arrested Development), as Chuckie’s father; Natalie Morales (Dead to Me), as Phil and Lil’s mother; Anna Chlumsky (Veep) and Timothy Simons (Veep), as Angelica’s parents; Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and Omar Miller (Ballers), as Susie’s parents; and Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), as Grandpa Lou Pickles.

In a statement, Liz Paulson, Senior Vice President, Talent and Casting, Nickelodeon, said: “This incredibly talented group of actors provides a fresh and very funny take on these iconic roles, combining humor with heart to bring the characters to life in a whole new way." Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation added, “The all-new Rugrats is packed with comedy, music and adventures that only babies can embark upon, and the role of the grown-ups is an essential piece of the series."

The returning cast members include E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil), who are all reprising their iconic roles. The official press release also confirmed that the all-new Rugrats will premiere on Paramount+ this spring.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, previously said in a statement. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

The all-new Rugrats is based on the series created by Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain. Eryk Casemiro and Kate Boutilier are executive producing the revival, with Dave Pressler and Casey Leonard on board as co-executive producers and Rachel Lipman as co-producer. Mollie Freilich, Nickelodeon’s senior manager of current series animation, is overseeing the production.

Are you looking forward to the new Rugrats? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!