Sabrina The Teenage Witch: Melissa Joan Hart Reveals How Salem the Cat Helped Her Take Things From Set

When a television series comes to an end, especially a long-running series, it's not uncommon for its stars to take items from set home with them but for Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart, she had a very unique way of taking items from the iconic series home. Speaking with TVLine, Hart revealed that she took quite a few items home from the set of the series — and it was the cat who played Salem who unexpectedly helped her out. In an interview with the outlet, Hart revealed that a mishap involving the cat created just enough chaos that she and other cast members were able to grab items to keep.

"I took everything" Hart said when asked if she took anything from set. "Clothing, set pieces, things I don't even know how I got home."

But she does know how she managed to grab items: an escaped cat.

"We were all screaming and yelling on the night we rapped, so the cat freaked out and escaped," Hart explained. "We had to lock down the set to find the cat. It just freaked out, scratched the trainer to pieces and disappeared. Our sound stage was something like 22,000 square feet and we had to search the whole thing for that cat. While we walked around the set, we just stole so much stuff. Maybe I'll post some of it on Instagram and be like, 'Anyone recognize this?'"

Will there be a reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch?

Originally airing from 1996 to 2003 — the first four seasons aired on ABC and the final three on The WB — Sabrina the Teenage Witch has long remained a fan favorite series, but while the Archie Comics series of the same name got a darker Netflix adaptation with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there have been no plans for a reboot of Hart's series, though she's not entirely opposed to the idea.

"I think it would be so much fun to be back with those people," Hart said. "I would want to assemble the same crew and cast. I see the appeal of it, for sure. And I would like to see what kind of storylines they'd come up with, but it would have to be done right."

She added, "I would say, 'Never say never.'"

