Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She Had a "Thing" With Ryan Reynolds in the '90s

Melissa Joan Hart, best known for her iconic '90s role as Clarissa Darling in the Nickelodeon hit Clarissa Explains It All, reminded fans in a new interview that she had a mutual crush on Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, back when they appeared together in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Hart may have become a household name for a generation on Nick, but her profile rose even higher when she left Clarissa and starred in Sabrina, an adaptation of the Archie Comics character created by Dan DeCarlo. Reynolds, meanwhile, would not really blow up until a few years later, but had also shown up on Nick -- in a small role on the teen soap Fifteen -- years before.

Hart had previously revealed her brief relationship with Reynolds in a 2017 interview, but for many, an appearance on Hey Dude...the '90s Called (hosted by former Nick stars Christine Taylor and David Lascher) was the first they were hearing of it. It came after Hart mentioned having dated Chris William Martin, who appeared with her in Clarissa.

"And then [I]kind of had a little thing with Ryan," she added.

She worked with Reynolds not on the Sabrina series proper, but on a movie they shot in Vancouver that served as a lead-in to the TV series. The movie was made two years before Reynolds broke out in Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place.

"We were smitten and cute. He was adorable. He was a really nice guy," Hart told Australia's Studio 10 back in 2017. "He wasn't like, the Ryan Reynolds everybody knows these days…. He was sweet — he was very sweet."

In the time since they left Nick, life could not be much different for Reynolds and Hart. While she has leaned into the family-friendly image she earned as the iconic star of back-to-back teen shows, Reynolds is best known for R-rated fare like Deadpool.

Because we are just discovering this absolute gem now, here's the official synopsis for Hey Dude...the 90s Called:

Break out your slip dresses, choker necklaces and throw your hair in a butterfly clip because we're taking you back to the 90's!

David Lascher and Christine Taylor, stars of the cult classic show 'Hey Dude' are going full rewind to the 90's in their new podcast also titled...'Hey Dude...The 90's Called!'.

