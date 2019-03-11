Sarah Michelle Gellar and the ‘Buffy’ Cast Celebrate the Show’s Anniversary

Happy #BuffySlayDay! March 10th marks 22 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer first aired, and the show’s star, Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating the anniversary.

“Clearly March is a huge month in my life. 22 years ago today, the show that changed my life, debuted on a little known network, The WB. To everyone that took a chance on me and this show, thank you. And to all the fans, that watched from the beginning and to those just discovering, thank you for keeping this show and this character relevant. I am eternally grateful to be your chosen one. (Even though I was originally chosen to be Cordelia lol),” she wrote.

In case you didn’t know, Gellar originally auditioned multiples times for Cordelia, a role that ended up going to Charisma Carpenter (who originally auditioned to be Buffy). In fact, Gellar approached the show’s creator, Joss Whedon, about auditioning for Buffy instead, and the rest is history.

Many fans were quick to comment on Gellar’s post, happy to join in on this special day.

“Thank you for helping shape us into the strong women were are today,” @ekvanz15 commented.

“Best show of all time. Buffy is iconic!,” @allthingsanii wrote.

“It’s so amazing to see how grateful you are for the show! Some artists deny the beginning of their career, but you don’t. You’re proud and that makes Buffy even more special, ’cause you keep making her alive throughout the years,” @iamluciana added.

Gellar isn’t the only Buffy star to post about the anniversary today. A few of the actors who appeared in that iconic first episode also took to social media to commemorate the day.

David Boreanaz, who played Angel on the series and eventually went on to star in his own spin-off, sent a “salute” to all the vampires.

“On this date in 1997 Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered. Happy 22nd to all the Vampires out there…I salute you! #Angel Vampires rule…Slayers drool,” he wrote.

Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris, asked fans on Twitter what their favorite episodes were.

“Name your top 10 Buffy The Vampire Slayer episodes and I’ll reveal mine later today,” he wrote.

Carpenter also posted a little tribute on Instagram.

“Happy 22nd Bday to us,” she wrote.

Many Buffy fans also posted heartfelt messages in honor of the show’s anniversary.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are both streaming on Hulu and Facebook Watch.