Saturday Night Live at Home Gave Us the Perfect Parody of Zoom Calls

Saturday Night Live‘s first sketch out of the gate was an absolutely perfect parody of Zoom calls. The show is a little bit different this week, so the cast has to do it remotely and the video conferencing software has become a staple of modern life in the past few weeks. For SNL, a fictional company was hosting a conference call to help uphold social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Things quickly go off the rails with Zoom background mishaps, toilet paper shortage talk and the general strangeness of seeing the insides of other people’s homes.

Zoom came up in the opening moments of the show as well. Kenan Thompson introduced the entire cast as they sat in their tiny little windows and said, “It’s so nice to see all of my wonderful castmates through this technological marvel.” Then everyone would join him in saying, “Live from at Home, It’s Saturday night!” The entire trappings of the show are pretty surreal, but there is no doubt that the country could use some entertainment right now. Everyone is at home and finding new ways to entertain themselves. Big events like a new show coming out or last weekend’s WrestleMania go a long way to establishing a sense of normalcy.

In addition to that, they had a brand new intro that used the colored filter treatment that the opening usually has, but with the cast hanging out in their houses. That means that all of Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang were chilling out with plants or wasting time. An even bigger surprise was waiting when Tom Hanks walked out as the host. He joked that he was the COVID-19 mascot after his diagnosis.

Back then, Hanks shared with his fans, “”Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Did you love that sketch? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses:

What a ride this was

People are psyched

B R O K E N

That Zoom sketch broke me in the BEST WAY. Pease, SNL, give me more of that. #SNLAtHome — Michael Cook (@thoroughlyme) April 12, 2020

Via ZOOM

Too much laughter

A full range of emotion

They’re back

Henrietta and Nan are back!! Zoom lends itself so much to an SNL sketch 😂 #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/BQrGSnQ0EG — Adam Cheek (@adamncheek) April 12, 2020

Tag yourself

Which SNL Zoom skit character are you? Tag yourself pic.twitter.com/gZ8tgX4AFi — Jhei55er (@jhei55er) April 12, 2020

The Good Doctor

Inside Baseball

this SNL Zoom ep feels like one of their writers meetings… but it’s different and a bit fun — C(bus) Guy (@contraryguy) April 12, 2020

Real life

Everything that is happening on this Zoom call has happened in my online classes this week; SNL is now a documentary #SNLAtHome — Laura Brown (@lcbrown91) April 12, 2020

Wow, high praise

SNL Zoom skit was the funniest skit all season!!! Crying laughing. #SNL — Meryl (@themerylsmith) April 12, 2020

Can’t take it

Relatable content

The SNL Zoom call skit is highly relatable…#Zoom — DoctorBobble (@DoctorBobble) April 12, 2020

History.

This history-making broadcast of SNL, Zoom-style, is one of the best ever. #SNLAtHome #SNL — Angie Max (@AngieMaxTweets) April 12, 2020

Well, alright then

RUINED forever

Both?