Saturday Night Live Chucky Parody Puts Killer Doll in an Office Job

In what began as a pretty normal-seeming sketch, Saturday Night Live pulled a fast left turn to horror for its viewers in a sketch that saw Sarah Squirm lend her face and voice to the role of killed doll Chucky. As the sketch began, some women were in the bathroom, gossiping about a co-worker and comparing them unfavorably to another. At this point a bathroom stall opened and those familiar Good Guy Doll overalls became visible, along with the revelation that the co-worker the trio were talking about was none other than Chucky. You can probably guess what happens next, Chucky didn’t take their gossiping well and pulled a knife.

That’s not the end of the sketch however as it cut to a meeting between the trio of co-workers (including Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe Fineman, and Ego Nwodim) along with Chucky and an HR rep played by Jake Gyllenhaal. The meeting between the characters showed that not only was Chucky in trouble for attacking them but that the women were getting a stern warning for comparing Chucky unfavorably to Janet (Aidy Bryant). As things tend to go with Chucky, they got even more violent from there. Check out some behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the sketch below! Also watch a previous appearance by Chucky on SNL from back in 1998 here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After leading a seven feature film horror series, five of which were released in theaters, Chucky made his way to television last year with his self-titled first season (playing in the NBCUniversal owned SYFY and USA Network). The series was a hit among fans and critics and was quickly renewed for a second season which is set to air later this year. Franchise star Brad Douriff will once again voice the titular doll with Jennifer Tilly also set to appear in the new season.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” series creator Don Mancini said in a statement when the new season was confirmed. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

The entire first season of the show is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive this year!