Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle to Return As Host

Dave Chappelle will be hosting Saturday Night Live on November 7. The announcement was made during this week’s episode with John Mulaney in the driver’s seat. The Strokes is the musical guest for this week, but curiously there was not one announced for the 7th. It isn’t that hard to imagine the NBC program letting the comedy legend just riff for that segment of time. Who knows what other jokes await for the mercurial talent in his time hosting. That’s a move that just makes sense for the network. The last time Chappelle hosted, SNL netted an Emmy for the episode. In fact, the best-rated show of the last couple of years came from last year’s holiday episode with Eddie Murphy making a triumphant return to the show. Also of note, that the Saturday after the last election featured the comedian in a hosting role.

Next week! pic.twitter.com/0DjJICXjJW — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020

Last time he was on SNL, I covered the monologue with the comedy legends. It was a true sight to behold.

“This all came after the star managed to assemble himself, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, and Kenan Thompson during his monologue. Twitter knew right then that this week was going to be a show to remember. Jokes about Bill Cosby being in jail after his critiques of younger comedians, T.I.’s controversial comments about his daughter, and Netflix hiring most of the men on stage absolutely stole the show.”

That would be a great follow-up to this episode. People on social media are still complaining about Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden impersonation. Lorne Michaels had to explain the reasoning to fans. “There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was," the executive producer said of the decision. "He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny."

