Saturday Night Live Fans Are Flipping Out With Excitement Over Eddie Murphy’s Return

Eddie Murphy makes his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live tonight. People are really excited about seeing an SNL legend heading into the Holiday week. Twitter is absolutely buzzing with people who can’t wait to see which of the numerous classic characters that Murphy will take out for a spin later this evening. He talked to the Today Show about the entire setup and revealed that he may be willing to bring some of those iconic characters to the screen this week. The possibilities are basically endless.

“We’re talking about a Gumby thing. And we’re talking about a Buckwheat thing,” Murphy told Al Roker. “And we’re talking about a Bill Cosby thing, maybe. It’d be very funny. I don’t know if would think it was funny, but it would be very funny.”

When Roker asked the star about Mister Robinson, his hilarious spoof on Mister Rogers, Murphy said that he had some discussions about that character possibly appearing. Everything is truly on the table for Saturday’s episode and the writing team has quite the challenge ahead of them with finding a way to use all of that history.

“Mister Robinson, if we can come up with Mister Robinson,” he added. “Or Velvet Jones. I’m down for whatever as long as it’s really, really funny.”

Fans will likely be stoked with whatever Murphy decides to dust off for the appearance. He’s still one of the most hilarious cast members in the show’s history. Just seeing him step on stage will be enough to trigger some major nostalgia.

35 years man

Eddie Murphy is hosting #SNL tonight! His first time on SNL in 35 years. Eddie said he’s probably going to do Buckwheat & Gumby. Show’s gonna be lit! He also said: “You don’t wanna wait 35 years to come back and the show ain’t shit.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LN9Qpz5o5i — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) December 21, 2019

Memories

The Mr. Robinson’s neighborhood

skit with Eddie Murphy teaching kids

how to say Bitch is probably my

favorite SNL sketch of all time.

I think I saw it when I was 12

and it has stood the test of time. — The King of America (@NewThor) December 21, 2019

People grew up with this material

I grew up with two best of Eddie Murphy @nbcsnl vhs tapes. To this day the funniest things I had ever seen. I must have watched Mr. Robinson’s neighborhood 1,000 times and sung Too Hot in the Hot Tub for three straight years. Seriously so excited to watch him tonight. — Jon Lewis (@JonLewisMusic) December 21, 2019

Waiting in the cold for that

After 35 Years, Eddie Murphy Returns to SNL This Saturday Night!

100 Fans have been camped out in the cold outside 30 Rock, Hoping to get stand-by Tickets pic.twitter.com/7An58VkhLr — MIDWOOD FLATBUSH NEWS – BROOKLYN TODAY! (@MikeNytvnews) December 21, 2019

Dedication

Rejoice!!!