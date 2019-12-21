TV Shows

Saturday Night Live Fans Are Flipping Out With Excitement Over Eddie Murphy’s Return

Eddie Murphy makes his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live tonight. People are really excited […]

By

Eddie Murphy makes his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live tonight. People are really excited about seeing an SNL legend heading into the Holiday week. Twitter is absolutely buzzing with people who can’t wait to see which of the numerous classic characters that Murphy will take out for a spin later this evening. He talked to the Today Show about the entire setup and revealed that he may be willing to bring some of those iconic characters to the screen this week. The possibilities are basically endless.

“We’re talking about a Gumby thing. And we’re talking about a Buckwheat thing,” Murphy told Al Roker. “And we’re talking about a Bill Cosby thing, maybe. It’d be very funny. I don’t know if would think it was funny, but it would be very funny.”

When Roker asked the star about Mister Robinson, his hilarious spoof on Mister Rogers, Murphy said that he had some discussions about that character possibly appearing. Everything is truly on the table for Saturday’s episode and the writing team has quite the challenge ahead of them with finding a way to use all of that history.

“Mister Robinson, if we can come up with Mister Robinson,” he added. “Or Velvet Jones. I’m down for whatever as long as it’s really, really funny.”

Fans will likely be stoked with whatever Murphy decides to dust off for the appearance. He’s still one of the most hilarious cast members in the show’s history. Just seeing him step on stage will be enough to trigger some major nostalgia.

