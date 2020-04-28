Dr. Anthony Fauci Reacts To Brad Pitt Impersonating Him On Saturday Night Live

✖

Saturday Night Live returned to television for its second Quarantine edition, which featured the cast and a host of celebrities doing sketches and cameos from their homes. While Tom Hanks kicked things off last time, this newest episode started with a cold open based around Dr. Antohny Fauci, who was played by none other than Brad Pitt. This was notable for two reasons, the first of which is...well, it's Brad Pitt on SNL. The second though is that when asked previously who he would love to play him if SNL did their own version of him, Fauci didn't hesitate with the answer of Brad Pitt, and Saturday he got his wish. When asked how Pitt did, Fauci had nothing but compliments.

"I think he did great. I'm a big fan of Brad Pitt, and that's the reason why when people asked me who I would like to play me I mentioned Brad Pitt because he's one of my favorite actors," Fauci told Un Nuevo Día. "I think he did a great job. I think he showed he's really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all the healthcare workers, so not only is he a really great actor, but he's also a really classy person."

When asked if any of the things Pitt said had come to his mind, Fauci laughed and then said "Everything he said on Saturday is what's going on. I mean, he did a pretty good job of putting everything together."

The skit had Pitt's Fauci addressing some recent statements from President Trump about the coronavirus and COVID-19, though Pitt is far from the only famous face to make an appearance on SNL in one of their topical sketches.

Other recent celebrity guest highlights include Robert De Niro as Robert Muller, Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh, and Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden, and that's in addition to Alec Baldwin's regular appearances as President Donald Trump.

There were also several other celebrity guests on last night's episode in other less topical sketches, including Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, Paul Rudd, and more, and it will be interesting to see who SNL gets a cameo from next.

