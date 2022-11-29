Saturday Night Live Announces Final Hosts and Musical Guests for 2022

Saturday Night Live is getting ready to wrap up 2022 next month, with three final shows before the year comes to an end. The iconic variety sketch series is closing out the year with a trio of shows airing on December 3rd, December 10th, and December 17th. On Tuesday, Saturday Night Live announced the hosts and musical guests for the three December shows. A couple of SNL icons will be co-hosting one of the shows, while two up-and-coming stars will be taking on the other dates.

This weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, airing on December 3rd, will be hosted by Nope star Keke Palmer, with SZA appearing as the musical guest. The show on December 10th will be co-hosted by longtime comedy partners and good friends Steve Martin and Martin Short, both SNL alum who currently star in Only Murders in the Building together. They will be joined by musical guest Brandi Carlile.

December shows!!! pic.twitter.com/klMGcGsP6o — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 29, 2022

Finally, Saturday Night Live will wrap up 2022 with an episode hosted by Austin Butler, the star of Baz Luhrman's Elvis. He'll be joined by musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Palmer's turn as host of the series was announced earlier in November, ahead of the show's brief hiatus.

Who Recently Left SNL?

Ahead of Season 48, Saturday Night Live saw several major cast members leave the show. Kate McKinnon was the most prominent name that stepped away from the full time cast. She was joined by Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villaseñor.

While the cast of SNL lost some big names, more members were added heading into Season 48. Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson were promoted to the main cast and the series added four new faces: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

