Saturday Night Live Fans Think They Found a Worse Biden Than Jim Carrey
Saturday Night Live fans aren't responding too well to Mikey Day's version of President Joe Biden.
Saturday Night Live has kicked off its newest episode with Nate Bargatze, and the cold open featured a new take on Joe Biden that fans are deeming one of the worst since Jim Carrey's take on Biden years ago! Saturday Night Live introduced Carrey's take on Biden back in 2020, and to this day it's still one of the least liked versions of the portrayal (which followed the actor for months after the initial portrayal). But with the latest episode introducing Mikey Day's take on Biden with the cold open, fans definitely aren't feeling what they've seen.
Day's portrayal of Biden focused on the President's age, forgetful nature, and his breathing while speaking, and while it's not the most exciting, it's also a portrayal that fans aren't agreeing with. Some of the fans have deemed it the outright worst in quite some time, while others are already asking for someone else to try it next time.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Mikey Day's take on Joe Biden below, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! Who has the best Joe Biden?
"Odd Decision"
Wait, when did James Austin Johnson stop playing Joe Biden on #SNL ??
I’m a big Mikey Day fan, but JAJ’s impressions of Biden & Trump are so incredible, so this feels like an odd decision.— Jushin Thunder Cohen (@SeanyCohens) October 29, 2023
"Surprised"
I am surprised that Mikey Day is playing as Joe Biden and not James Austin Johnson. #SNL— Simcha Genesove (@SimchaG) October 29, 2023
"Lazy Tired"
#SNL lazy tired jokes about Biden’s age 🙄— Canadian eh? 🇨🇦 (@CDN_EH45) October 29, 2023
"Could Have Done Something Interesting"
Joe Biden come on. They could have done something interesting with the speaker #SNL— Max The Mental Health Warrior (@MaxTheMentalHe1) October 29, 2023
"Clearly Not TV Ready"
Mikey Day might've just given the worst impression of a president on SNL that I've ever witnessed. His Biden was clearly not TV ready #SNL— Senior Member of Tuanon. (@THEDavidMarcus) October 29, 2023
"Sudekis Is Still the Best Biden"
Mikey wasn't bad but Jason Sudekis is still the best Biden. #SNL— Frank A. Kadar (@FrankAKadar) October 29, 2023
Impressions on Impressions
This version of Joe Biden is like Dana Carvey’s impression of Mickey Rooney.#SNL pic.twitter.com/wUibo6fdp5— Starwolf Oakley (@starwolf_oakley) October 29, 2023
"This Makes No Sense"
Biden impressions, ranked:
1) Jason Sudeikis
2) James Austin Johnson
…
47) Mikey Day
This makes no sense. #SNL— The D.C. Universe (@dcuniverse) October 29, 2023
"Pick a New Guy for Biden Next Week"
Definitely pick a new guy for Biden next week. I like this guy, but he definitely can’t pull off Biden. #SNL— Alexa (@aLexaR67) October 29, 2023
"Lousy"
This is such a lousy Joe Biden impression, @nbcsnl. #SNL #SaturdayNightLive— Tyrone Walden knows the Endgame and how to play it (@TyroneWalden) October 29, 2023