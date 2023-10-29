Saturday Night Live Fans Think They Found a Worse Biden Than Jim Carrey

Saturday Night Live has kicked off its newest episode with Nate Bargatze, and the cold open featured a new take on Joe Biden that fans are deeming one of the worst since Jim Carrey's take on Biden years ago! Saturday Night Live introduced Carrey's take on Biden back in 2020, and to this day it's still one of the least liked versions of the portrayal (which followed the actor for months after the initial portrayal). But with the latest episode introducing Mikey Day's take on Biden with the cold open, fans definitely aren't feeling what they've seen.

Day's portrayal of Biden focused on the President's age, forgetful nature, and his breathing while speaking, and while it's not the most exciting, it's also a portrayal that fans aren't agreeing with. Some of the fans have deemed it the outright worst in quite some time, while others are already asking for someone else to try it next time.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Mikey Day's take on Joe Biden below, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! Who has the best Joe Biden?