Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight?





Saturday Night Live is new again tonight, giving fans a handful of new sketches to enjoy during late-night. The latest episode of the live sketch comedy will be hosted by Nate Bargatze, a comedian making his hosting debut at 30 Rock. Bargatze will be joined by the Foo Fighters, a band that's no stranger to SNL. Tonight's appearance, on October 28th, will be the rockers' ninth time as musical guest on the show.

As it stands now, Saturday's episode appears to be the final new episode before a brief November hiatus. The show typically takes a week or two off around Halloween, and SNL officials have yet to name a host or musical guest for a potential episode next week. Should the cast and crew of the series be off next weekend, it's likely they'd be back for a few more weeks of new episodes before a quick Thanksgiving break. The show would theoretically then return and run through the Christmas episode before ending the first half of the season with an extended holiday break between mid-December and much of January.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.