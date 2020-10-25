Saturday Night Live: Jim Carrey Still Drawing Criticism For His Joe Biden Impression
Another week into the 46th season of Saturday Night Live and fans still aren't loving Jim Carrey's impression of presidential hopeful Joe Biden. After appearing alongside Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump for the fourth straight week, the actor started trending as fans of the live sketch show criticized his performance yet again.
When SNL creator Lorne Michaels first announced the casting earlier this year, he revealed the actor took some convincing. That's when the show's lead writer Colin Jost hopped in and talked to the iconic comedian.
“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was," Michaels said in an interview with Vulture. "He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny."
Keep scrolling to see what Saturday Night Live fans are saying.
Turrible
prevnext
I think it sucks this year because real life is too whacked out on it’s own to parody.
Also, Jim Carrey is turrible.— RadicalModerateCA...I Voted for Joe & Kamala! (@ModerateCa) October 25, 2020
Why Lorne?
prevnext
@nbcsnl Why does Lorne Michaels continue to stick with Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin portraying Biden and Trump?
I must think he’s doing it for the benefit of the Democrats, because he’s certainly not doing it for laughs. #SNL— Sam Valley (@SamValley) October 25, 2020
Quick ?
prevnext
Has @nbcsnl replaced Jim Carrey yet?— Shenanigans (@erinshenanigans) October 25, 2020
Stock Carrey
prevnext
Jim Carrey as Biden is terrible. It’s just the stock Jim Carrey character with white hair— Adnan A (@flatsixcyl) October 25, 2020
Please
prevnext
Can you please get rid of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden!!!— Hugh (@Umpirehuw) October 25, 2020
Recast
prevnext
It’s bad. It’s Jim Carrey dressed as Biden. They can’t keep him on if Biden wins.— Jenn (@jenninlaca) October 25, 2020
Let's Hope
0comments
Jim Carrey does a horrible Biden. Let's hope they find someone better when Biden becomes President in January.— Carol (@caroljdonaldson) October 25, 2020
*****
What have you thought about Carrey's Biden impression? Let us know your thought in the comments section!prev