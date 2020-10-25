Saturday Night Live: Jim Carrey Still Drawing Criticism For His Joe Biden Impression

Another week into the 46th season of Saturday Night Live and fans still aren't loving Jim Carrey's impression of presidential hopeful Joe Biden. After appearing alongside Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump for the fourth straight week, the actor started trending as fans of the live sketch show criticized his performance yet again.

When SNL creator Lorne Michaels first announced the casting earlier this year, he revealed the actor took some convincing. That's when the show's lead writer Colin Jost hopped in and talked to the iconic comedian.

“There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was," Michaels said in an interview with Vulture. "He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and … [Laughs.] Hopefully it’s funny."

