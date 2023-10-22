Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal's Fan-Favorite Character Returns

Bad Bunny hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live and got a little help from Pedro Pascal. Pascal, who hosted an episode of SNL earlier this year, first popped up to help Bad Bunny bridge the language gap during the rapper's opening monologue. Pascal then appeared alongside Bad Bunny during a sketch later in the show. "Protective Mom 2" is a sequel to a sketch from the episode Pascal hosted, in which Pascal played the role of an overprotective mother meeting her son's (Marcello Hernández) new girlfriend. This time, Chloe Troast plays the son's new girlfriend, and Pascal gets some support from Bad Bunny as a protective aunt.

The sequel sketch follows the same beats as the original. Pascal and Bad Bunny speak almost exclusively in Spanish, only switching to English for the phrases guaranteed to offend Troast's character and ensure she knows they're talking about her. Pascal's character pointedly disposes of Troast's gift, a tin of store-bought cookies, while finding a use for the container. She's aghast to learn her son has received a depression diagnosis at Troast's character's urging. Things get tense until they all agree to start over, and Pascal and Bad Bunny's characters are charmed by a small thing, Troast prodding Hernández's character to eat more. You can watch the sketch below.

Bad Bunny's Saturday Night Live Brings in Pedro Pascal, Mick Jagger, and Lady Gaga

Pascal wasn't the only surprise guest to appear during Bad Bunny's SNL hosting gig. Mick Jagger appeared in two sketches, including one done in the style of a Spanish-language telenovela and another pitching a strange take on Sister Act 3. Lady Gaga introduced Bad Bunny for his performance since the singer pulled double duty as host and musical guest (a dual role that Lady Gaga is familiar with herself, having done the job in 2013).

This season's Saturday Night Live cast should be familiar to anyone who watched SNL's previous season since the series didn't experience the same mass exodus as in 2022. Cast members include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players include Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and newcomer Chloe Troast. Please Don't Destroy, comprised of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, continue to produce recurring pre-recorded sketches.

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live next week?

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host next week's episode of Saturday Night Live with the Foo Fighters as musical guests.Given the Foo Fighters has some acting experience, Dave Grohl and his bandmates could get in on the comedy action during the pre-Halloween episode.

Saturday Night Live has had to get creative in choosing its Season 48 hosts since the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP is still ongoing after 100 days. SNL alumnus Pete Davidson hosted the show's first episode last week ahead of Bad Bunny's episode this week.