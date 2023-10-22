SNL (and Mick Jagger) Have an Idea for Sister Act 3

It was another big night in Studio 8H last night after Saturday Night Live returned for its 49th season last week. The second episode of the new season saw Bad Bunny acting as host and musical guest, and there were some major surprises along the way. SNL alum Fred Armisen made an appearance in a Spanish-language sketch, but the cameos didn't stop there. Lady Gaga showed up to introduce Bad Bunny's musical performance, Pedro Pascal appeared to reprise a fan-favorite role from his time hosting, and Mick Jagger shocked the audience by showing up for some sketches. The Rolling Stones frontman also donned a nun's habit and showed up for "Sister Act 3."

As a gaggle of nuns try to find the culprit of some bad deeds, Jagger shows up and declares, "Fine! I confess. It was me. I was the one who corrupted these poor women with my lips and my hips." You can watch his hilarious performance in "Sister Act 3: Kevin Gone Wild!" below:

Who Is Hosting SNL Next Week?

SNL has had to get creative in choosing its latest hosts due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Former SNL cast member Pete Davidson hosted the season's premiere episode last week. Next week's SNL will see comedian Nate Bargatze hosting with the Foo Fighters as musical guests. Considering the Foo Fighters have a little bit of acting experience, Dave Grohl and company could very well appear in some sketches during the Halloween weekend episode. The next episode will air on October 28th.

Is Lorne Michaels Leaving SNL?

It's been speculated that SNL creator Lorne Michaels would leave the show after its upcoming Season 50, which will begin in the fall of 2024. Recently, longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson addressed those rumors.

"I mean, there could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at, you know what I'm saying, that's an incredible package. [Michaels] will be, you know, probably close to 80-years-old at that point and, you know, he's the one that's had his touch on the whole thing," Kenan told Charlamagne tha God in 2022. "So if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know it's a good opportunity for NBC as well, you know what I'm saying, so maybe they might slash the budget. And then at that point you can't really do the same kind of show, so that's unfair to just watch it really go down kind of in flames or whatever like for real for real because of those restrictions, you know what I'm saying. And it'll just be a different thing, so capping it at 50 might not be a bad idea, I don't know."

