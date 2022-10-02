Saturday Night Live Recruits Jon Hamm and the Manning Cast to Open New Season

Saturday Night Live has returned for its 48th season, and kicked things off with a full on ManningCast parody together with Jon Hamm! The long running late night variety series is going to be making a lot of changes heading into the new season, and not only will it be simultaneously be streaming on Peacock, but it's kicking things off with host, Top Gun Maverick star Miles Teller. As pointed out during the skit itself, Teller appeared in the cold open for the episode together with Andrew Dismukes as Peyton and Eli Manning as they took on the brothers' ManninCast for Monday Night Football.

During the skit, instead of having their usual show during Monday Night Football's events to discuss the latest games, the two Manning brothers were then examining a cold open sketch from Saturday Night Live itself. As they broke it down, it took some help from Jon Hamm to really bring it home. Throughout the skit they not only introduced some of the new faces fans will see over the course of the season, but also really tapped into the Manning Brothers' dynamic on their ManningCast show.

Not-Tom-Cruise Miles Teller as a very good Peyton Manning, Jon Hamm, and Shaun White—ok, #SNL. pic.twitter.com/JX9PkoOFWc — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) October 2, 2022

Following the end of the 47th season of Saturday Night Live, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney left the series following a slew of goodbye moments for the each of them during the finale. In the months since other cast members such as Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari, and Chris Redd also departed from the show just ahead of the new season. So this means the premiere is going to be the testing ground for a lot of new faces such as Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker all announced as featured players for the new season.

Colin Jost remains the head writer for the show and will continue to appear during the Weekend Update segments alongside Michael Che. Other returning mainstays such as Kennan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Austin Johnson, Bowen Yang, and Chloe Fineman are all set to appear in the new season too. But at least Saturday Night Live got things off to a big start!

What did you think of Jon Hamm's appearance on Saturday Night Live for the ManningCast parody sketch? What are you hoping to see in this season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Saturday Night Live in the comments!