The great Saturday Night Live exodus continues. Monday night, Chris Redd announced he's leaving the show after five years at 30 Rock. The comedian and NBC released a joint statement confirming Redd's departure, making him the eighth cast member to leave Studio 8H prior to the start of Season 48.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," Redd's statement reads. "Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

Redd's statement goes on to add he'll soon debut a comedy special on HBO Max in addition to leading an audio project for Audible. He's just one of many SNL mainstays departing the show after several seasons at the live sketch comedy. Also gone from the show are Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor, and Aristotle Athari.

Michaels confirmed four new cast members earlier this summer, adding Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The four will join James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman, both heading into their sophomore outings, as feature players.

Earlier this month, Michaels said the upcoming season would very much be a "transition year" due to the high turnover rate.

"I think that there was just a bonding," he told a media scrum at the Emmys. "And we did those at home shows, So there was an intimacy and a bond, a connection between the audience and this group. And I think we just I couldn't imagine the world without that whole team. So we just kept going.

"And this will be a transition year," Michaels added. "The change yours are always difficult. But also really exciting."

Saturday Night Live Season 48 premieres October 1st on NBC and Peacock.