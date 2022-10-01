Saturday Night Live Host Miles Teller Is Ready for Gilmore Girls Rewatch in Season Premiere Promo

Saturday Night Live is back tonight and it's kicking off its 48th season with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller as host and Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest. The new episode of the long-running series will premiere on NBC and simultaneously stream on Peacock in the show's standard 11:30 PM EST time slot. In a new promo for tonight's episode, Teller and Lamar are joined by SNL cast member, Bowen Yang, and they're all ready for the fall season.

In the video, Teller says he's excited about the changing leaves as well as rewatching Gilmore Girls. Yang adds, "You know what team I'm on." Teller replies, "Team Jess," much to Yang's excitement. Of course, this is referring to Rory Gilmore's three biggest relationships throughout the series, and Jess was played by the fan-favorite Milo Ventimiglia. You can check out the cute promo video below:

The new season of Saturday Night Live will be starting with some big cast changes. When the 47th season came to an end in May, the sketch series said goodbye to longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. Last month, it was revealed that four more SNL actors would not be returning for the next season. Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, who both joined the show in 2016, have left the series. Aristotle Athari, a featured player from last season, is also not returning. It was also recently revealed that Chris Redd departed from the show just ahead of the new season.

As for the future of Saturday Night Live, there's also been a lot of talk about the upcoming 50th season. Series creator Lorne Michaels previously teased big plans for the season, which will kick off in 2024 and conclude in 2025. "The 50th will be a big event," Michaels teased to The Hollywood Reporter. "We'll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won't be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much."

Recently, Kate McKinnon shared her thought process on leaving SNL during a visit to Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard," she explained. "All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time… I don't know what I will do. I don't know that I can watch the show yet because it's too emo because I miss everyone so much. It's my family. It's too emo. So, I think I'm just going to take The Bachelorette and watch it."

All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are now streaming on Peacock.