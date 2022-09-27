Saturday Night Live Star Kenan Thompson's Ex-Wife Now Dating Ex-Costar Chris Redd

Christina Evangeline, the ex-wife of Kenan Thompson, is now dating his former Saturday Night Live costar Chris Redd. While this could have the makings of a messy working relationship between Thompson and Redd, TMZ reports there are no hard feelings between the trio. Sources told TMZ that Chris Redd and Christina Evangeline became an official couple within the past year, which means there was no overlap between Evangeline's time with Thompson. Plus, it's also reported that Thompson and Evangeline were living separate lives and had been working on divorce since 2019.

The 48th season of SNL will be without Chris Redd, who announced on Sept. 19 that he wouldn't be returning. Redd starred on the NBC late-night show for five seasons, and is among a long list of comedians departing that includes Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth," Redd said in a statement. "Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

Michaels confirmed four new cast members earlier this summer, adding Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The four will join James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman, both heading into their sophomore outings, as feature players.

Earlier this month, Michaels said the upcoming season would very much be a "transition year" due to the high turnover rate.

"I think that there was just a bonding," he told a media scrum at the Emmys. "And we did those at home shows, So there was an intimacy and a bond, a connection between the audience and this group. And I think we just I couldn't imagine the world without that whole team. So we just kept going.

"And this will be a transition year," Michaels added. "The change yours are always difficult. But also really exciting."

Redd will remain busy with other Hollywood projects. For example, he has a stand-up special for HBO Max titled Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This? scheduled for later in the year, SNL creator Lorne Michaels has tapped the comedian for an Audible project, and Redd will also star in Universal's Cyber Monday.

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline were married for 11 years, and together as a couple for 15 years. They ended the relationship earlier this year, with Thompson filing for divorce in May. They have two daughters together, Georgia and Gianna, which they co-parent.

Photo credit Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty