Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight?

✖

After a sizable 21-episode, Saturday Night Live has wrapped for the summer. That means beginning tonight, May 28th, there will be no new episodes the live sketch comedy until later this fall. Just because new episodes are on hiatus for the next months, however, doesn't mean there won't be any SNL to be had. In addition to the show's streaming home on Peacock, NBC will continue to air old episodes in the show's standard 11:30 p.m. time slot.

Tonight, as an example, the network will be showing an episode from earlier this year. In the episode, the second episode of Season 47, Kim Kardashian made her hosting debut at Studio 8H alongside a pair of performances by Halsey. It was the pop star's fourth time on the series, performing two of her latest tracks, "I am not a woman, I'm a god," and "Darling."

As the crew at 30 Rock preps for Season 48, they'll have some big shoes to fill. Earlier this month, news broke four of the show's biggest stars would depart of the series. At the time, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney all revealed they're departing the show at season's end.

"From Pete: This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It's crazy to think that today I'll be doing my last one. When I got the show, I was 20 years old, and I had no idea what I was doing," Davidson wrote in a heartfelt Inbstagram post earlier this month.

He added, "I still don't but especially back then. I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did."

All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are now streaming on Peacock.