Saturday Night Live: Progressive's Flo Breaks Silence on Pete Davidson Dating Rumors After Hilarious Barbie Sketch





Saturday Night Live is back with its 49th season on NBC, and the new batch of episodes is already making headlines. The Season 49 premiere of the live-sketch comedy is one of its most popular outings of the past few years and it was packed to the brim with surprise appearances from stars across all pop culture. Even considering appearances from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, one of the most popular moments of the whole night was a pre-recorded sketch that lampooned the success of Barbie this summer.

In it, a fictionalized version of Pete Davidson sings about his personal woes, including a failed relationship with Flo, the spokesperson for Progressive insurance. The sketch became so popular, Flo herself was forced to address the scandalous news.

Yes, Pete and I had an amicable separation earlier this year. But we’ve since reconnected after a claim incident involving a dream car and a dream home, and we both got the closure we needed. #SNL #SNLPremiere #Progressive — Flo from Progressive (@ItsFlo) October 17, 2023

"It's come to my attention that a new chapter of my dating history has surfaced. Yes, Pete and I have a long, complicated history," Flo's statement reads as per official Progressive social media channels. "But we care a lot for one another. He respects my role as a public figure, working woman and insurance extraordinaire. And I respect his role as a tabloid regular. After our amicable separation, we are now navigating the difficult journey of co-parenting our rat-infested boat. Please respect our privacy at this time."

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.