Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost Pranked During Weekend Update Premiere
Michael Che wasted no time in pranking his Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost.
Michael Che didn't want to wait until Christmas to give his annual gift to his "Weekend Update" cohost. During the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live, Che pulled one his trademark pranks on Colin Jost, forcing the latter into an uncomfortable situation telling racially-charged jokes. Even though Che typically reserves the prank for the episodes before Christmas and summer break, he busted out the big guns early.
The jokes were in relation to California's new "Ebony Alert" law in which an alert is distributed to people in an effort to find missing Black children and young women. Naturally, Jost was quick to break while reading the jokes written by Che, leading the internet to applaud the weekly segment for its hilariously awkward situation.
Jost and che Forever
I genuinely think I might have missed Weekend Update more than all of #SNL
Michael Che and Colin Jost forever 🫡— chester. (@chesterfarts) October 15, 2023
All the Awards
Weekend Update deserves all the awards #SNL pic.twitter.com/dSZTpndytz— BravoUniversity (@LoveK000) October 15, 2023
Starting Off Strong
"Here with more on this, is @ColinJost": #MichaelChe.— Jose Ramon Marquez (@joseramonmarmtz) October 15, 2023
"Why?!! Is the first show!!": @ColinJost.#SNL #SNLPremiere @nbcsnl #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/w5jsjOl4hp
Home Run
WEEKEND UPDATE ON THE #SNLPremiere IS A HOME RUN 😂😂😂 @nbcsnl #SNL pic.twitter.com/YiNZe4SXxx— Ricky Orozco (@RealRickyOrozco) October 15, 2023
Highlight
Weekend Update is still the funniest thing on SNL.
Absolutely the highlight every week.#SNL— Christian Greco (@ChristGrec) October 15, 2023
Saved the Show
No matter how good or bad its going Weekend Update always saves the show #SNL— Meh (@BRo_Amore) October 15, 2023
Fantastically Funny
Tonight's #WeekendUpdate was fantastically funny! #SNL— Joel Garcia (@MrJoelGarcia9) October 15, 2023
