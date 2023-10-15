Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost Pranked During Weekend Update Premiere

Michael Che didn't want to wait until Christmas to give his annual gift to his "Weekend Update" cohost. During the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live, Che pulled one his trademark pranks on Colin Jost, forcing the latter into an uncomfortable situation telling racially-charged jokes. Even though Che typically reserves the prank for the episodes before Christmas and summer break, he busted out the big guns early.

The jokes were in relation to California's new "Ebony Alert" law in which an alert is distributed to people in an effort to find missing Black children and young women. Naturally, Jost was quick to break while reading the jokes written by Che, leading the internet to applaud the weekly segment for its hilariously awkward situation.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.