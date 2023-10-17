Saturday Night Live Confirms Nate Bargatze Hosting, Foo Fighters Musical Guest for New Episode

With no end in sight to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Saturday Night Live is continuing to turn to non-actors to host the live-sketch comedy. Tuesday afternoon, SNL officials announced Nate Bargatze as one of the next hosts of the show. Bargatze will host on the October 28th episode, officially making his hosting debut at 30 Rock.

A stand-up comedian, Bargatze has found big-time success thanks to advancements in digital media. Alongside the comedian, the Foo Fighters will appear as musical guest. The episode will be the band's ninth time taking the stage at Studio 8H, and will likely be helping promote their latest album, But Here We Are, which came out earlier this summer.

October 28! Nate Bargatze hosts with musical guest Foo Fighters! pic.twitter.com/c9snDzWodj — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 17, 2023

Prior to Bargatze and Foo Fighters apeparing, Saturday Night Live will feature Bad Bunny in his hosting debut. The Puerto Rican singer will also serve as musical guest in the episode

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.