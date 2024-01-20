Mean Girls Hangs Onto Top Spot at Box Office for Second Weekend

Paramount's Mean Girls musical movie will keep its top spot at the box office for another weekend despite a steep dropoff from last weekend. The new Mean Girls movie will earn $11 million over its second three-day weekend, down from $28 million over the same span last weekend. Mean Girls' box domestic box office total will climb to $49 million after 10 days in theaters. The new Mean Girls adapts the Mean Girls Broadway musical, based on the original Mean Girls movie from 2004. The new film has been well-received by critics. The Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus reads, "Preserving the essence of the original while adding a few new wrinkles -- not to mention musical numbers -- Mean Girls is a sweet (if slight) update with an outstanding cast."

The Beekeeper also maintains its position on the box office chart for another weekend. The latest film from Suicide Squad director David Ayer will come in second for a second straight weekend with a weekend total of 8.3 million and a running total of $31 million. The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham, has also done decently with critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus reads, "Cheerfully undemanding and enjoyably retrograde, The Beekeeper proves that when it comes to dispensing action-thriller justice, Statham hasn't lost his sting."

Mean Girls and The Beekeeper are playing in theaters now. The complete list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.