Saturday Night Live Shuts Down Due to Coronavirus

It’s going to be a little while longer before Saturday Night Live returns to the airwaves. Initially set to return from a brief hiatus on March 28th, NBC confirmed (via CNN) that the series would be extending the hiatus indefinitely as a response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Office alumnus and A Quiet Place II director John Krasinski was set to make his SNL host debut along with musical guest Dua Lipa on the episode. It’s unclear when the show will return as NBC says the network will monitor the situation week-to-week. The current season — the 45th of the Lorne Michaels-led show — only had six episodes left to produce.

Just days ago, Krasinski announced A Quiet Place II would be delayed to a later date as theaters around the world began closing down. The flick was originally supposed to hit theaters this weekend.

“To all our A Quiet Place fans,” Krasinski wrote in this statement. “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one that you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see the movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

Monday afternoon, Regal Cinemas announced it would be closing every location in the United States for the foreseeable future as the White House recommended shutting down any events involving 10 people or more.

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement to the press.

He concluded, “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theaters. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters.”

Cover photo by Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images