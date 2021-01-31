Saturday Night Live Fans Loved John Krasinski Singing The Office Theme Song

✖

John Krasinski busted out a new version of The Office theme song on SNL. The star made himself the hero of the story and poked fun at Dwight being “the bad guy” and just kept it rolling from there. Scranton also gets copious shout outs as the setting for the beloved NBC sitcom. Before that, there was a Baby Yoda sighting and all other manner of silliness. But, checking social media, The Office fans now have a new favorite thing to joke around about for the next few days. Luckily, they can all go over to Peacock directly after the episode concludes to catch more of their favorite show. A lot of people made fun of that strategy before it launched. But, it seems to be paying off for NBC in the short run as people are lining up stream all The Office they can handle.

Check out the clip down below:

John Krasinski's version of The Office theme song is basically word for word what I always thought it would be. #snl #SaturdayNightLive #TheOffice pic.twitter.com/bD59950Gr0 — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) January 31, 2021

The Office writer Greg Daniels has two shows running right now with Amazon's Upload and Netflix's Space Force, both completing production for their sophomore seasons right now. Last year, the scribe revealed he was hesitant to revisit his biggest hit with a reboot. Fans can be very hard to calm down when you "mess things up", so that hesitancy is very understandable in this case.

“It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up,” Daniels explained. “We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it’s completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don’t know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don’t see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.”

