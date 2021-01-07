The Office Creator Provides Update on Possible Reboot Plans

✖

The Office executive producer Greg Daniels, who created the American version of the series and ran the show until he left to launch Parks and Recreation, says that while there is no revival of the series in active development, it is possible that fans might get to see more from the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The series ran for nine seasons from 2005 until 2013, but became even more popular when it came to Netflix, and become one of the most-watched TV series in the history of the platform. Daniels has been doing the press rounds in support of the series' move to Peacock.

While series like Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The West Wing have had reunion specials on streaming, The Office so far has not. While longtime star Steve Carell has previously said that he doesn't think he would revisit the role of Michael Scott again, several members of The Office's cast have expressed an interest in getting back together.

"It's not impossible," Daniels told Collider. "It's not impossible for sure. I would want to be involved, and I've got two other shows I'm working on right now."

The shows in question are Upload, the sci-fi comedy starring The Flash's Robbie Amell; and Space Force, the next collaboration between Daniels and Carell. The Collider report notes that with Daniels overseeing both, the second season of Space Force will be shot in Vancouver, where Upload films, so that he can split time between sets without traveling every few days.

There have been previous reports that Daniels would be interested in reviving the show, but that he is worried about disappointing fans with a new take that doesn't match up to his previous run.

“It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up,” the writer said. “We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it’s completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don’t know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don’t see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.”

At the start of the pandemic, there was a short-lived rumor that NBCUniversal and Daniels were interested in exploring the idea of The Office, retooled for the work-from-home era.

Would you watch a new riff on The Office? Would you rather have a new one, or a reunion from the existing cast? Sound off below.