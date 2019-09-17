The Office Reboot Is A Goal For NBCUniversal’s Streaming Service

NBC Universal has finally revealed more details about their upcoming streaming service, including the name of the new service, which will be called Peacock. The new service now boasts several fan-favorite shows from NBC‘s catalog, but that’s not the only thing it will feature, as NBC announced that the service will feature three reboots of popular properties, which include Battlestar Galactica, Saved By The Bell, and Punky Brewster. Thing is that’s not the only reboot NBC Universal wants to put into production, and NBCU’s Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises Bonnie Hammer revealed to Deadline that a reboot of The Office is something they are definitely trying to get off the ground.

“It is my hope and goal that we do an Office reboot,” Hammer said. This would be the perfect complement to the original NBC series of The Office, which NBCU paid a pretty penny for. The streaming rights have been with Netflix for some time, and in that time the series has welcomed even more fans into the fold. NBCU paid over $500 million to bring it to their Peacock service in 2021.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Office comes back to us in January 2021,” Hammer said. “It is my hope that we can figure what that great reboot would be. We are having conversations.”

This is part of NBCU’s strategy going forward, as they want to have original shows and content that is somehow related to their premium catalog, allowing one to feed off the other.

“We want there to be some connective tissue to what we also have in the library,” Hammer said. “All of our choices, especially in the beginning, we are doing them strategically so they connect back to our legacy.”

That goes for all of their shows of course, not just The Office. “We will be looking at all of them down the road and see what makes the most sense,” Hammer said. “When we see what the usage is on the service, if something is popping, and it’s ours, you better believe that we are going to be looking at it as a new original.”

The Office has been extremely popular on Netflix, and it will definitely be a feather in NBCU’s hat as they try and deliver enough content to justify to consumers that they need another streaming service. As for the reboot, many fans have wanted to see their favorites once more, but it remains to be seen if NBCU can deliver on that promise if the original cast is not involved. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.