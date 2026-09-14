Scooby-Doo Live-Action Series Announces End of Filming With Adorable Scoob & Gang Photos

The Scooby-Doo franchise has been consistently delivering some of the best-loved family animation for generations, and its future seems secure with the upcoming Scooby-Doo: Origins. Scooby-Doo first reached major success in the realm of TV animation, with 1969’s Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! proving a huge global success. The franchise has continued to grow in the decades since, with many more animated shows as well as Scooby-Doo movies in both animation and live-action, released both straight-to-video and theatrically. One of the franchise’s most exciting releases in years is currently in the works, with Scooby-Doo: Origins set to deliver a live-action TV adaptation of the franchise’s iconic characters and their backstory.

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It has now been announced that filming on the live-action Scooby-Doo TV show has ended, with a handful of adorable behind-the-scenes snaps heightening anticipation for the series’ release. Shared by Netflix on X, the post offered a glimpse of the show’s cast looking friendly while relaxing on set, but also a better look at the titular character, who is played by an adorable Great Dane canine actor. The post shows young Scooby holding up a message for fans announcing the end of filming, sharing that Scooby-Doo: Origins will land on Netflix in 2027.

Scooby-Doo: Origins Will Usher In A New Era For The Iconic Franchise

It’s clear from early looks at Netflix’s Scooby-Doo reboot that the show will bring the iconic characters to life in a way that has never before been attempted. While previous live-action adaptations have boasted some great actors and won the hearts of fans, Scooby-Doo: Origins will mark the first time that the titular Great Dane has been played by an actual canine actor. Naturally, the story of a talking dog helping to solve mysteries would prove all but impossible to adapt into live-action without the help of some computer-generated augmentation, but using a real dog to play Scooby is a huge leap forward for the franchise.

Scooby-Doo has long been one of the most iconic canine characters in pop culture, and early looks at the live-action pup are enough to make fans’ hearts ready to burst with how adorable he looks. It’s no secret that puppies are universally beloved, and using a real canine is perhaps the only possible way to make Scooby-Doo fans love the titular character any more than they already do. The switch to full live-action is something that the Scooby-Doo franchise has never been able to do before, and it marks the start of a new era for the character.

The story of Scooby-Doo and his mystery-solving adventures is well-known, and for more casual fans, its tropes have grown more than a little tired and predictable. By using a real dog and rebooting the franchise with an origin story, Scooby-Doo: Origins will deliver a ridiculously cute spin on the iconic stories of the past. At its core, the story of an adorable and easily frightened puppy solving supernatural mysteries with human teens is one that will undeniably appeal to a wide audience, making Scooby-Doo: Origins‘ novel approach to the source material a surefire route to success.