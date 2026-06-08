Netflix Just Revealed Scooby-Doo for the Live-Action Remake: It’s a Real Dog & Ridiculously Cute

Scooby-Doo is real! Netflix has just revealed the first look at Scoob for its upcoming live-action remake, Scooby-Doo: Origins. The image and video confirms that an actual pup will be playing the eponymous pooch, rather than just relying on CGI like in the live-action movies from the 2000s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new TV show will tell the origin story of the Mystery, Inc. crew. It finds Daphne Blake (McKenna Grace), Shaggy Rogers (Tanner Hagen), Velma Dinkley (Abby Ryder Fortson), and Fred Jones (Maxwell Jenkins) coming together during summer at Camp Ruby-Spears to investigate a supernatural murder that was witnessed by the Great Dane. Netflix released a short video to unveil the pup, which you can check out below, that follows Scoob sniffing around the woods, before finding and being scooped up by Shaggy. Prepare to be overwhelmed with cuteness:

SCOOBY IS FINALLY REAL!!! Meet the goodest boy in Scooby-Doo: Origins, coming to Netflix in 2027 pic.twitter.com/0FjfVAw4Bt — Netflix (@netflix) June 8, 2026

It’s A New Era For Scooby-Doo

Image via STEVE DIETL/Netflix

The past few years have not been kind to the Scooby-Doo franchise. A new big screen relaunch came in 2020 with the release of the animated Scoob!, however, with a digital release alongside a theatrical one due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it only grossed $28 million at the box office against a reported $90m budget (thought it was a hit on PVOD). A sequel, Scoob! Holiday Haunt was made for release straight to HBO Max, but then later shelved as part of cost-cutting measures. The film was close to being done, and was still finished despite this, but hasn’t been released.

What HBO Max did release was Velma, an adult animated series that took the franchise in a brand-new direction. The series didn’t actually feature Scooby-Doo, and received a negative response from both critics and audiences for its characterization and departure from the traditional format. The show was cancelled after just two seasons.

That’s the landscape that brings us to Scooby-Doo: Origins, which looks like it might actually be nailing the live-action format for the franchise. Created by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, while it’ll give the characters a new origin and update certain elements, it also sounds like it’ll stay true to the heart of the series. Per Netflix, Daphne and Shaggy will be friends at camp who enlist the help of Fred, the new kid, and Velma, the “scientific townie,” to investigate what may have been a supernatural murder, which pulls them into a “creepy nightmare” and threatens to expose their secrets.

This is also, notably, the first time a real dog has played Scooby, and given just how adorable they are, it looks like being a choice that will be pay off big time.

Scooby-Doo: Origins is expected to release on Netflix in 2027, so there’s plenty of time to stock up on Scooby snacks.