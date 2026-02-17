Netflix’s Live-Action Scooby-Doo TV Show Finds Its Daphne (And It’s Perfect)

A little over a year ago, came the news that Netflix was teaming up with one of the biggest TV producers in Hollywood for another high-profile reboot, bringing a new live-action version of Scooby-Doo to life. It was previously reported that Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti would executive-produce the series, which has Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg set to serve as showrunners. Since then, updates on the project have been radio silent, but now the series has received its first update since last year, and it’s proof that it’s on the right track.

According to Deadline, Netflix’s live-action Scooby-Doo TV series has officially found its first cast member with actress Mckenna Grace joining the series. The outlet reports that Grace will take on the role of Daphne in the series, which has an eight-episode order from the streamer. Grace took to social media to confirm the news, writing: “Oh my jeepers😭💜 I can’t believe life is real I could cry all over again just looking at this announcement. So thankful, SO excited.” With Grace’s casting now confirmed, it seems likely that we could be getting news on who will play the rest of Mystery, Inc. in the coming days, but the reveal may also confirm the actual direction of the show itself, and horror fans should be happy.

Mckenna Grace may just be nineteen years old, but her Hollywood career has already been filled with major hits, including Captain Marvel, I, Tonya, and Ready Player One, plus last year’s hit, Regretting You, and the upcoming blockbuster Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Coincidentally, this series also isn’t the first time that Grace has played Daphne Blake, voicing the young version of the character in the animated film, Scoob!

A major element of Grace’s overall career, though, which may indicate the tone of the new Scooby-Doo series, is her frequent appearances in horror movies. To date, Grace has a number of horror movies under her belt, including James Wan’s Malignant, Amityville: The Awakening, two Ghostbusters movies, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the upcoming Scream 7, and even a remake of The Bad Seed (plus a sequel!). Furthermore, she has horror experience at Netflix too, starring as Theo in The Haunting of Hill House and even appearing as young Sabrina on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Suffice to say, the live-action Scooby-Doo series hiring an actress with pure horror roots may reveal that the series is actually going to be a little scary. Given the success of Wednesday at Netflix, it makes sense that they would look for another genre-adjacent reboot to develop, and a new take on Scooby-Doo within that mold seems pretty perfect. Details about the show reveal that it will tell the story of the formation of Mystery, Inc, including how “old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.” Though the updates on the series have been nonexistent for almost a year now, it seems like it’s finally coming together in an exciting way.