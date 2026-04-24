First Look at Netflix’s Live-Action Scooby-Doo Reboot Reveals The Next Stranger Things Replacement

Netflix’s Scooby-Doo: Origins looks like the next flagship IP for the streamer after Stranger Things ended, and with the success of fellow adaptation Wednesday, the smart money would be on the showrunners aiming for a slightly more mature audience than the original Hanna-Barbera cartoons, without alienating existing fans. And now, fans already have a glimpse of what we can expect from the upcoming reboot.

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Netflix’s live-action Scooby-Doo series – Scooby Doo: Origins – has just hit a production milestone, even with the release date currently unknown. The streaming giant has now released a first look at the new Mystery Inc. gang and announced that the 8-part series has started production. Here’s the first look at Mckenna Grace’s Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen’s Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson’s Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins’ Fred Jones. The only thing missing is Scooby-Doo himself…

Netflix Reveals Scooby-Doo: Origins Details

While there’s no release date announcement just yet, the Tudum site has revealed an extended synopsis that reveals that the show will reveal “how the cowardly dog and his mystery-solving gang first got together” by going right back to “and “the terrifying case that started it all.”

Here’s the story details: “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy who may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Alongside the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-handsome new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that’s pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Scooby-Doo is notably absent from the first look image, apart from a paw print, and right now, we don’t even know if the dog will be completely CG or a real animal. The smart money is on the former, and as long as Netflix avoid accidentally Scrappy-Dooing the young Scoob, there should be no problem. Superman managed to sell Krypto as a sympathetic character despite his being completely rendered, after all.

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