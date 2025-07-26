Scooby-Doo: Canned Animated Movie Footage Leaks Online

One of the most controversial aspects of David Zaslav’s reign as head of Warner Bros Discovery has been the studio’s decision to can some major projects to receive “tax write-offs.” While the DC movie Batgirl was completely shelved, despite wrapping production, Coyote Vs. Acme was saved from the brink thanks to WB striking a deal with Ketchup Entertainment. Another major feature from Warner Bros that might never be released is Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a CG affair that once again focused on the employees of Mystery Inc. Surprisingly, footage from the shelved film has found its way online and gives fans of Scooby-Doo an idea of what the movie might have looked like.

While the film might never see the light of day, Holiday Haunt’s director, Michael Kurinsky, had gone into detail in 2022 regarding what the movie was about. In an interview with Variety, Kurinsky confirmed that the story would follow Scooby-Doo’s first Christmas with his fellow mystery solvers, “The gang takes Scooby up to this [holiday themed resort] that Fred’s uncle owns and of course, just like every other Scooby-Doo episode, they go up to a place, a mystery presents itself and the gang now gets involved in the mystery. And we’re off!” Much like the 2020’s Scoob!, the film would have used CG to create a new chapter for the likes of Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Velma, and Daphne.

The Holiday Haunt That Never Was

In 2023, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with Ming-Na Wen, the legendary actress who had already recorded lines for Scoob! Holiday Haunt. While her character remains a mystery, the Star Wars/Star Trek actress had this to say when it came to whether she wanted to see the film released, “Yes. Oh my god. Never say never. I don’t know what happened, why it happened. I stay out of the politics of everything. I think that’s how I stay young-looking, but so many people worked so hard on that. And the story is fun and just it needs to come back.”

While this door might be closed for Mystery Incorporated, the Holiday Haunt is far from the last time that the Mystery Machine will rev up its engines. Cartoon Network is working on a new Scooby-Doo series titled “Go Go Mystery Machine” in which Scooby and Shaggy go to Japan and are given a much more anime aesthetic. Visiting Scooby’s uncle “Daisuke-Doo,” the duo will be joined by new characters to help in capturing monsters that have a far more Yokai aesthetic than any of the beasts they’ve encountered in the past. At present, Cartoon Network has yet to reveal when we can expect the new series to arrive but the future is still looking bright for Scoob at this point.

