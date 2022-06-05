Scrubs Creator Comments on Possible Revival: "We're Gonna Do It"

✖

Some way, somehow, Bill Lawrence says a Scrubs revival will happen. Despite being busy with Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, the writer said at ATX TV Festival over the weekend that he and the cast of the hit medical dramedy are "gonna do" a reboot, all because the fans of the series still care an incredible amount about it.

"We're gonna do it because people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other," Lawrence said at a reunion panel (via Deadline.)

Longtime Scrubs star Donald Faison added that he feels a reunion would be best suited as a movie, so the cast and Lawrence would have enough time to film it and go onto other projects.

"Here's the deal: I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again but it couldn't be a full season. Maybe like a movie or something we could shoot in a few months," Faison said. "With everything Bill is doing now, he's never going to be free again. If he finds the time, we'll do it."

The series initially ran for seven season on NBC before being canceled and revived for an additional two years on ABC. At its height on NBC, the series pulled in nearly 16 million viewers per episode and ranked as high as 14 on the most watched-shows of the 2002-2003 TV season.

This is far from the first time those attached to the show have suggested a reboot could be in the works. Scrubs lead Zach Braff said as recently as this March that he hadn't an idea as to whether a reboot would ever happen.

"I don't know. I do get asked it every single day, even when I'm not doing a press junket," Braff told ComicBookMovie in an interview for new Disney+ Original movie Cheaper by the Dozen. "For now, we're going to stick with our podcast — Fake Doctors, Real Friends — and if you're not listening, please check it out. You can get it wherever you get your podcasts."

Scrubs is streaming in its entirety on both Prime Video and Hulu.

What other early-2000s shows would you like to see return?