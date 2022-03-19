Zach Braff Believes Scrubs Revival Will Happen “One Day”

Zach Braff believes the doctors of Sacred Heart will be together again — someday. Braff portrayed J.D. Dorian on nine seasons of Scrubs, about the lives of the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital: Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), Christopher Turk (Donald Faison), Perry Cox (John McGinley), Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes), Bob Kelso (Ken Jenkins), and the Janitor (Neil Flynn). Ahead of the cast panel reunion at the ATX TV festival in June, Braff was asked about reviving Scrubs more than a decade after the Bill Lawrence-created medical dramedy went off the air:

“I don’t know. I do get asked it every single day, even when I’m not doing a press junket,” Braff told ComicBookMovie in an interview for new Disney+ Original movie Cheaper by the Dozen. “For now, we’re going to stick with our podcast — Fake Doctors, Real Friends — and if you’re not listening, please check it out. You can get it wherever you get your podcasts.”

Braff hosts the Scrubs rewatch podcast with on-screen and off-screen best friend Donald Faison, often welcoming their co-stars to reflect on the series that aired seven seasons on NBC and a final two on ABC. The ninth season of Scrubs was a semi-reboot, shifting focus to a group of med school interns.

Braff believes a Scrubs revival with the original cast will “one day” happen “because there’s so much clamoring for it, which I’m so grateful for.”

“I imagine there will be some incarnation,” Braff said. “Whether it’s a TV movie or limited series or something. We’ll do something.”

Last year, Lawrence said he was open to revisiting Scrubs in the future.

“My Scrubs answer has been [that] those people on the show are so talented that we all said as a group that no one’s in economic hardship [so we don’t need to] reboot it,” the Ted Lasso creator told Variety. “But if five years from now, everybody’s like, ‘Hey, let’s get together and do something and see where all these characters are, because we haven’t gotten to spend any time together as human beings,’ we’d do it. So I would say I’m not living in the reboot world except for personal reasons.”

All nine seasons of Scrubs are streaming on Hulu. Cheaper by the Dozen, starring Braff and Gabrielle Union, is now streaming on Disney+.