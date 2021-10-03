Sebastian Stan Celebrates Tommy Lee’s Birthday With New Pam & Tommy Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Happy Birthday, Tommy Lee! The Mötley Crüe drummer turned 59 on October 3rd, and many folks have taken to social media to celebrate his special day. One such person is Sebastian Stan, the actor best known for playing Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who is playing Lee in an upcoming project. Stan recently wrapped filming Pam & Tommy, a Hulu limited series that’s set to follow Lee’s whirlwind romance with Pamela Anderson, who is being played by Lily James. In honor of Lee’s birthday, Stan shared a new behind-the-scenes photo in costume as the musician.

“Happy Birthday @TommyLee!!!!,” Stan wrote. Clearly, Lee is on board with Stan’s portrayal because he shared the post to his own Instagram stories. You can check out a screenshot of Stan’s photo below:

Earlier this year, ComicBook.com spoke with Pam & Tommy director Craig Gillespie, who talked a little about the upcoming series.

“I know, it’s kind of crazy how that just got attention there absolutely, we’re four weeks in and Sebastian and Lilly are just killing it. And you know, we’ve got Seth [Rogen] in there as well and Nick Offerman and it’s a really, really crazy wild fun ride that ultimately, what I love about it is it’s it has a lot of heart. Again, it has a very similar sensibility to I, Tonya where you get to go on this journey and understand, you know, the damage that was done to Pamela Anderson and that as an audience we’re again complicit in this, because it’s like, you know we devour all of this, without any repercussions for what’s happening to the individuals. So it’s sort of does this bait and switch in a way that was really exciting as well, but it’s pretty out there,” he shared.

Last month, we caught up with Gillespie again and he explained why these types of stories appeal to him.

“I don’t know. It’s maybe… it is odd in a way because literally, as much as I wasn’t aware of it, it seems like everybody, everything I work on is about outsiders,” Gillespie replied when we asked what draws him to real-life controversial figures (he also helmed I, Tonya). “I came to America when I was 19, and it’s felt very much like you’re like landing in New York in 19 on my own, not knowing anybody. I think maybe that’s impacted things in a way. Yeah. I’m just drawn to… I feel misunderstood and people on the outside, and just trying to find that humanity and that empathy and that understanding because I feel like very often we just judge and make quick assumptions on people in a very two dimensional way. I think when you hit stop and put yourself in their shoes and understand the journey, it becomes a really interesting thing. It makes you look at yourself.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Pam & Tommy!