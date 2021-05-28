Pam & Tommy Director Craig Gillespie Praises Sebastian Stan and Lily James, Teases Exciting "Bait and Switch"

✖

The Internet went into a frenzy last week when the first photos were released from the upcoming limited series, Pam & Tommy. The Hulu show will follow Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson during their whirlwind romance, which included getting married after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995. The show is being helmed by Craig Gillespie who is best known for directing I, Tonya and the upcoming Cruella. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Gillespie about Cruella, but we couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring up the Pam & Tommy photos.

"I know, it's kind of crazy how that just got attention there absolutely, we're four weeks in and Sebastian and Lilly are just killing it. And you know, we've got Seth [Rogen] in there as well and Nick Offerman and it's a really, really crazy wild fun ride that ultimately, what I love about it is it's it has a lot of heart. Again, it has a very similar sensibility to I, Tonya where you get to go on this journey and understand, you know, the damage that was done to Pamela Anderson and that as an audience we're again complicit in this, because it's like, you know we devour all of this, without any repercussions for what's happening to the individuals. So it's sort of does this bait and switch in a way that was really exciting as well, but it's pretty out there."

Recently, Stan was being interviewed by Variety and talked about the Internet's reaction to the photo, which was actually taken during their screentest after Stan sent the original photo of Lee and Anderson to Gillespie.

"I don’t remember who, I think it was probably Craig, who said, 'Hey, let’s go out in the sun and why don’t we do that?' We were like, 'Oh, that’s fun.' And then we just did it," Stan shared. "Honestly, it was freeing because I was walking around in these hoodies and hats… just paranoid of being seen. I was like, 'God, I hope they’re finally going to release something so you know what we look like, so we can go on with our lives.'"

In addition to James and Stan, Pam & Tommy is set to feature Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay with Seth Rogen playing Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole and released the couple's wedding night sex tape.

You can watch our full interview with Gillespie at the top of the page!