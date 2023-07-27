Secret Invasion Finale Creates a Weird The Marvels Plothole

G'iah (Emilia Clarke) has suddenly found herself as one of the strongest characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, getting injected with DNA from countless heroes and villains in the closing moments of Secret Invasion. One of those powers is the ability to go binary, just like Captain Marvel's (Brie Larson) primary skillset, a move that poses a pretty sizable plot hole for The Marvels.

As far as we know based on what's been shown in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Carol Danvers' powers and attachment to all things quantum are a major plot point in the Captain Marvel sequel. It's her powers that cause the swapping of places between she and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). That means if G'iah has the same powers—which she would, considering she got them from Danvers' DNA—she'd also be swapping places with Khan and Danvers. As far as we know, Clarke isn't set to appear in the follow-up, even though the likes of Samuel L. Jackson are.

"After Secret Invasion, I'm moving on to The Marvels, where you got like three different people who are Captain Marvel. You got Brie [Larson], you got a black Captain Marvel, and you got a Muslim Captain Marvel," Jackson said of the film on a recent episode of Sway's Universe. "So, they're working on the universe in a way that's inclusive. Even like Shang-Chi and all those things that happen there. And… who the hell is Bad Bunny gonna be? Like, Bad Bunny's in the Marvel universe. Who that? What he gonna be?"

What is The Marvels about?

A direct sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvel will further explored Carol Danvers' (Larson) understanding of Kree culture as she works to save planets around the galaxy. The film's full synopsis can be found below.

"In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

The Marvels hits theaters November 10th while Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+.