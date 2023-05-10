Secret Invasion Behind-the-Scenes Trailer Released

Samuel L. Jackson and the cast of Secret Invasion take fans on a special behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel Studios original series. Secret Invasion marks the return of Jackson's Nick Fury, who has been busy in space with the Skrulls instead of performing his spy duties on Earth. This has left the planet open for an invasion by a rogue group of Skrulls, who are tired of sitting on the sidelines waiting for a new home to be found for them. There's a lot of intrigue and suspense to be found in Secret Invasion, which its new featurette trailer displays.

"You can't have a secret invasion without an invasion, right? What's the point? What are you going to call it, 'Secret Attempted Invasion'? 'Secret Nearly Got There Invasion'? " Ben Mendelsohn told USA Today. "Something has definitely gotten in." The trailer has comments from Secret Invasion stars Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), and G'iah (Emilia Clarke). Secret Invasion marks a reunion between Mendelsohn's Talos and Jackman's Nick Fury, after they worked together in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Rhodey Has a New MCU Role in Secret Invasion

It may still be a while before we see Marvel's Armor Wars movie come to fruition, but fans won't have to wait very long to see the next chapter of Rhodey's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. James "Rhodey" Rhodes is set to have a substantial role in Secret Invasion, the thriller series that debuts on Disney+ in June. Since his brief appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Rhodey has been up to quite a bit, including taking on a massive role within the United States government.

While speaking to EW about his role in Secret Invasion, longtime MCU star Don Cheadle explained that Rhodey has risen through the ranks and is essentially the "righthand to the president. Based on some set photos from Secret Invasion's production, the president in question appears to be President Ritson, a new MCU character played by Dermot Mulroney.

Rhodey's new role in the government will put him in difficult situation with Nick Fury, who is played by Cheadle's real-life friend Samuel L. Jackson. "In this one, he finds himself not directly at odds but somewhat on the other side of where Fury is," Cheadle said.

Secret Invasion premieres June 21st on Disney+.