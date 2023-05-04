Secret Invasion Episode Count and Runtime Revealed

Marvel Studios may be getting ready to release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 later this week, but they also have one other major project being released this summer. The studio is also releasing their first series of the year, Secret Invasion, and it's bringing Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to the forefront. Secret Invasion looks like a sci-fi spy story set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it has a pretty star-studded cast to back it up. From everything we've seen in the first trailer, it seems like Secret Invasion will be a major hit on Disney+. It was never disclosed whether or not Secret Invasion would have an hour-long or half-hour-long runtime, and now we finally have an answer. According to the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Secret Invasion is set to have six hour-long episodes.

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Will We See Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury Again?

"I love playing him, and I love the fact that they're opening him up to all these other possibilities and this whole life that he has," Jackson revealed to Empire Magazine. "So hopefully I'm not done, and in this new phase of the MCU I'll still be floating in and out of there somehow, some way."

"I had to figure out some stuff and work out some new things, which I've been trying to do for a while. It's great to have an opportunity to find out who he was and delve into how much of a toll his job actually takes on his personal life." Jackson added.

Secret Invasion premieres June 21st on Disney+.

What do you think about the episode count and runtime for Secret Invasion?