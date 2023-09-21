The most divisive of Marvel Studios' TV shows may have ended a couple of months ago, but Marvel and Disney+ are bringing a little more Secret Invasion to die hard fans. Following the conclusion of one of Marvel's worst-reviewed projects, the studio is exploring the making of the series with a new edition of Marvel Studios Assembled. All of the Disney+ Marvel projects to this point have received the Assembled treatment, and Secret Invasion is the next in line.

On Wednesday, Disney+ released Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion out into the world, allowing fans to stream the behind-the-scenes special. You can check it out now!

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WSGWv6h7Y1 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 20, 2023

Don Cheadle Teased Rhodey Twist a Long Time Ago

One of the biggest moments of Secret Invasion was the reveal that Rhodey was a Skrull. Not only that, but Rhodey has apparently been a Skrull for years, dating all the way back to Captain America: Civil War.

While the Rhodey twist was kept under wraps for some time, Don Cheadle actually spent quite a while low-key hinting at the reveal in interviews ahead of Secret Invasion's premiere. Last year, he told ComicBook.com that Rhodey was in a "different place" in the modern MCU.

"At a very different place, and in a way that is something I can't really talk about," Cheadle said of his Marvel character. "But it is going to be very surprising to a lot of people."

Cheadle also teased the Armor Wars story as a "rebirth" for Rhodey, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly last year.

"What does he want to do? What are his desires outside of the relationship with these people we've already seen? Who is he when he's by himself?" Cheadle explained. "A lot of these things we haven't seen before so there's a good opportunity to explore that stuff and hopefully create a full character that now when we see the suit, we see everything else... It's a rebirth in a way. It's coming back to this character, but we've never gone to the places we're about to go in the show, so I feel like in some ways we're just getting to know him even after all this time."

What Is Secret Invasion About?

Secret Invasion sets its focus on MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they handle an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU alumni that show up in the series will include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

All episodes of Secret Invasion are exclusively streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Secret Invasion and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we learn them!