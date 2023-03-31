Secret Invasion Star Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Why Skrulls Are Attacking

Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson revealed why the Skrulls are attacking in the Disney+ series. The actor sat down with Vanity Fair to discuss why his friend Talos' people are exactly happy campers right now. Nick Fury has been an ally of the Skrull people for decades now, and that includes Ben Mendelsohn's spy. But, as Captain Marvel illustrated, the alien race really just wanted a home. Fury promised them that, and now it's all boiling over in Secret Invasion. It's been all these years and there hasn't been the progress that some of their people had been hoping for. That means that Fury and the Earth allies are facing an insurgency that they couldn't have ever dreamed of.

Emilia Clarke plays a member of the Skrull sect who is tired of waiting. "These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built," Clarke explained. "There's a lot of emotions that live within her, and there's a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does."

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"Nick had a whole Skrull spy network because they could shape-shift and go places that people couldn't go," Jackson added. "They kept their word. They worked for him, but he hasn't done what he said he was going to do. They want a home. They want to live. They want to live like they are. They want to live in their skin. They don't want to live in ours."

Also, don't expect the calvary to come flying out of portals to help. "What he's not doing is calling in his super friends. So that's part of the whole dilemma," Jackson said. "I mean, people want them and he's not bringing them." When pressed for why that's the case, he just chirped, "You'll find that out. There's a very good reason he's holding back."

What Is Secret Invasion Setting Up For The MCU?

Phase 5 has some concrete guideposts for what projects to expect. But, how will Secret Invasion tie-into that larger story. There are a couple of avenues for that to go. One big one will be the fact we see Nick Fury in The Marvels this fall. But, according to Don Cheadle, there's some Armor Wars goodness in here as well.

"It's bananas! And it's very expansive. And obviously now that everyone can show up in everybody else's story," Cheadle told Total Film last year. "I mean, I'm in Secret Invasion, so I'm in Sam [Jackson]'s show. There's a part of that, that kicks off what happens in Armor Wars."

