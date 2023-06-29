Secret Invasion: Nick Fury's Wife's Marvel Comics History Explained

Marvel Studios has a lot of projects in development that range from television to movies, and they have finally released their first series of the year. Initial reviews for Secret Invasion have been mixed so far, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, each episode could be a wild ride. Secret Invasion, the first Disney+ series, had its big premiere last week, and it did some pretty big things like kill off a major Avengers character. This week, they pulled off one more major reveal with the huge revelation about Nick Fury (Jackson). Warning: Spoilers for this week's episode of Secret Invasion are ahead.

During the episode, it was revealed that Fury actually has a wife and that she is also a Skrull. But Fury's wife isn't just any Skrull; she was actually a Skrull from Marvel Comics history named Varra. In the episode, Varra is also the same Skrull that introduces Fury to Gravik, which makes sense considering Fury is going out of his way to find the Skrull a viable planet to live on.

Who is Varra in Marvel Comics History?

According to Fandom, "Varra was one of the Knights of the Infinite. When the evil wizard Moridun killed and took over the corpse of the elder M'ryn, Varra was one of the three unfortunate Knights that Moridun decided to feast upon. However, the rest of the Knights had returned from the Earth after kidnapping Hulkling and Wiccan, and they interrupted Moridun before he could finish absorbing Varra's soul. When she was freed from the villain's grasp, Wiccan proceeded to use his magic to heal her."

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion centers around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Secret Invasion premieres June 21st on Disney+.

